New drive-through testing scheduled this week

Parker County has announced two days of drive-through testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 7-8, at Heritage Park, 317 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford.
To be eligible for testing, a person must have one or more of the following symptoms:
- Fever and/or Chills
- Cough (Dry or Productive)
- Fatigue
- Body aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
- Shortness of Breath
- Sore Throat
- Headaches
- Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
- Nasal Congestion
- Loss of Taste and/or Smell
There is no cost for the test. Appointment scheduling begins May 6. To schedule a test, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.
