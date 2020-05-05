1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




New drive-through testing scheduled this week

2 hours ago
Parker County has announced two days of drive-through testing for COVID-19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, May 7-8, at Heritage Park, 317 Santa Fe Drive in Weatherford.

To be eligible for testing, a person must have one or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever and/or Chills
  • Cough (Dry or Productive)
  • Fatigue
  • Body aches/Muscle or Joint Pain
  • Shortness of Breath
  • Sore Throat
  • Headaches
  • Nausea/Vomiting/Diarrhea
  • Nasal Congestion
  • Loss of Taste and/or Smell

There is no cost for the test. Appointment scheduling begins May 6. To schedule a test, visit txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

