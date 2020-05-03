Family reading program promoted for month of May

The Parker County 4-H and the Texas A&M Extension Service are inviting the community to participate in Families Reading Every Day (FRED) for the month of May.

Materials from the extension service say FRED “is a fun and effective way to strengthen family bonds and promote literacy development by encouraging families to focus on reading together for four weeks.”

The goal is for the family to spend 15 minutes reading together per day for the first two weeks, and 30 minutes per day for the last two weeks.

For more information on the program, visit https://fch.tamu.edu/fred/.