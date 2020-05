COVID-19 drive-through testing will be available in Willow Park from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Wednesday beginning May 13 at Texas Health, 101 Crown Pointe Blvd. in Willow Park.

A lab order from a physician is required for testing. Once you have a lab order, call 817-599-7661to schedule an appointment for a test. If you do not have a physician, call the same number to schedule a screening appointment.