Dr. Beau Rees named Weatherford ISD superintendent

Following a search process that began in March, Weatherford ISD has announced its new superintendent, Dr. Beau Rees. The district’s Board of Trustees named him as the lone finalist on April 9, and after a state-mandated 21-day waiting period, unanimously named him superintendent of schools at a special meeting held on May 4.

“As a board, we believe Dr. Rees is a perfect fit to lead Weatherford ISD forward. His vision to make Weatherford ISD a destination district is aligned with Weatherford ISD’s vision to be a world-class district of choice,” said Board President Mike Guest. “We believe his commitment to support teachers and staff, and his desire to build relationships with parents and community members will ultimately have a positive impact on our entire community. We look forward to the opportunities that will result for our students, staff, and families.”

Dr. Rees has more than 25 years of experience in education, beginning as a classroom teacher and leading up to his current position as superintendent of Montgomery ISD were he supervises 10 campuses with more than 8,800 students and a staff of more than 1,000. During his tenure at Montgomery ISD the district received an accountability rating of an “A” from the Texas Education Agency for the 2018-2019 school year. The District was also named an AP Honor Roll District and two schools were awarded the prestigious National Blue Ribbon Schools of Excellence from the U. S. Department of Education.

Prior to joining Montgomery ISD in January 2012, Dr. Rees served as superintendent of Graham ISD for nine years. He also has experience as an elementary and high school principal. He has always been an active member of the community, most recently serving on board of directors for both the Conroe Regional Medical Center and Rotary Club of Lake Conroe.

Dr. Rees holds a bachelor’s degree from Texas A&M University in political science; a master’s degree from Abilene Christian University in educational administration; and a doctorate in educational leadership from Texas Tech University. He and his wife, Billie, have been married 26 years and have three daughters.

“Weatherford is a special community. In WISD, from the boardroom to the classroom, there is a commitment to improving the lives of kids that is incredibly impressive,” Dr. Rees said. “I am grateful to the Board of Trustees for allowing me this opportunity. I am thrilled and honored to join Weatherford ISD.

“I look forward to listening to the students, staff, parents, trustees, and community members so I can understand how we can best work together to add value to the lives of the children in our community. My family and I are beyond excited to become part of the Roo Family and live in the Weatherford community.”

Weatherford ISD trustees began the search for superintendent in March, after Dr. Jeffrey Hanks announced his intent to retire. Dr. Rees will begin working in Weatherford ISD on June 1 and will replace Rod Townsend, who is serving as interim superintendent.