COVID-19 Testing Options Continue to Expand Throughout Fort Worth Area

From the City of Fort Worth

Every week, the list of COVID-19 testing sites open across Fort Worth continues to grow. In addition to a variety of testing locations, the City of Fort Worth and its partners continue to roll out different options for testing such as community-based testing, free testing, and fee-for-service testing.

When individuals can be tested and then isolated as necessary, the viral spread can be limited. Ensuring COVID-19 testing is available and accessible for any resident that needs it is a critical part of the strategy to reopen and stay open.

Visit fortworthtexas.gov/covid-19/testing for more information about each of the types of testing facilities.

Free Community-Based Testing

The city, in partnership with University of North Texas Health Science Center at Fort Worth, UT Southwestern Medical Center and Tarrant County, continues to open community-based testing facilities that are completely free – with or without insurance.

Community-based facilities offer free drive-through tests at several locations for individuals that have set an appointment through the online assessment tool. A doctor’s referral is not needed for these appointments; however, individuals must meet medical criteria to get an appointment. Phone support is available to individuals without access to the internet to make an appointment or ask questions at 817-248-6299.

Free Testing

Certain private partners are operating free testing sites, including a Walgreens drive-through location in Fort Worth. Testing is by appointment for individuals that meet medical criteria, and a doctor’s referral is not required prior to the self-administered test.

Fee-for-Service Testing

The city is also working with the medical community to identify COVID-19 private testing facilities offered on a fee-for-service basis and maintain an online list of these sites and their contact information.

Most of the fee-for-service COVID-19 testing sites will require a medical doctor’s referral prior to testing; some locations will allow patients an opportunity to use tele-doctor services onsite to obtain the needed referral.