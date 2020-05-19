CJ Regner funeral scheduled

CJ Regner

Funeral services for Aledo High School sophomore Christopher “CJ” Regner will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, at Church at the Crossing,128 Elm Street in Aledo.

Church at The Crossing requests those attending the funeral to follow the six-foot social distancing requirements and wear face masks. The church will have face masks available and hand sanitizer stations will be positioned at each entrance.

Aledo ISD has provided a link for parents, students, and staff who would like to seek support from Aledo High School counselors. Click here to request a virtual meeting.