Botanic Garden, BRIT® announce June 1 reopening

Both organizations adhering to recommended health and safety guidelines

From the Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT)

Starting June 1, the Fort Worth Botanic Garden will reopen from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays only, with the first and last hour of the day reserved for GROW (joint) members only (8–9 a.m. and 5–6 p.m.). Starting June 13, the Garden will reopen also on weekends.

“We know that people are excited to get back outdoors and enjoy some fresh air surrounded by the beauty of the Garden,” said Botanic Garden Director Bob Byers. “We’re delighted to reopen our gates.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance and online at fwbg.org to allow for contactless payment and specific entry times. To protect the health of all, guests, staff and volunteers will be screened before entry to ensure they do not have a high temperature or other COVID-19 symptoms.

The Garden Center will be closed except for ticketing and restrooms, and the Trellis Gift Shop will open on a limited capacity, allowing only four guests at a time. The Botanical Research Institute of Texas (BRIT®) will also open with limited capacity.

Guests eager to support the garden in its reopening may purchase memberships at fwgrow.org. Members enjoy the first and last hour of the day at the garden with minimal crowds, receive extra Trellis Gift Shop discounts, and reciprocal admission at gardens across the United States.

BRIT and the Garden made a voluntary commitment to follow best practices in preventing the spread of COVID-19. The commitment, developed by Visit Fort Worth in partnership with the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce, Fort Worth Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Fort Worth encourages restaurants, hotels, cultural institutions, and businesses of any kind to take preventive steps to help stop the spread of the disease to the best of their ability. These steps reflect guidelines set forth by Governor Greg Abbott and the City of Fort Worth Committee on Re-Opening.

“We are doing everything in our power to keep everyone safe,” Byers said. “We’ve spent the last few weeks learning everything we can about ensuring the health of our guests.”

One critical step will be to limit crowds. Admission to the Garden will be limited to 25 percent of normal occupancy, with just 300 individuals admitted to the garden each hour (150 front entrance, 150 back lot entrance near I-30). Admission to BRIT will also be at 25 percent of normal occupancy (164 maximum per day).

Paths in the Garden will be one-way only, and social distancing will be encouraged. The use of face masks is encouraged, and they may be purchased at the Trellis Gift Shop.