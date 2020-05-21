Ansley named new Daniel Ninth Grade Campus principal

From the Aledo ISD

Carolyn Ansley, assistant principal at Aledo High School, has been named as the new principal at the Don Daniel Ninth Grade Campus.

Ansley served at AHS for nine years. She was recently honored as Aledo ISD’s Assistant Principal of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.

“I am so happy that Mrs. Ansley has agreed to take on this new leadership role,” Aledo ISD Superintendent Dr. Susan Bohn said. “She is already an incredible asset to our Bearcat Leadership Team, and I am anxious to see the positive impact that she will have at the Daniel Ninth Grade Campus.”

Ansley has 12 years of leadership experience and served as an assistant principal in the Burleson, Crowley, and Denton school districts. She was a classroom teacher in three districts (Midway, Crowley, and White Settlement) and also served as an assessment specialist in Crowley.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the students and staff of Don Daniel Ninth Grade Campus,” Ansley said. “First, I would like to say how very much I appreciate all of the support and encouragement that I have received from my colleagues at Aledo High School. My nine years as Aledo High School Assistant Principal have made an indelible mark upon me and my family, and have prepared me for the leadership opportunity I have accepted at Daniel Ninth. Second, I am both humbled and excited for the new adventures that lie ahead as we welcome our freshman to the start of a great high school journey.”

Ansley has a Master of Educational Administration from the University of Texas at Arlington and an undergraduate degree from Baylor. She replaces Angi Tims, who was named Aledo High School Principal last month. Both Ansley and Tims will finish the school year in their current roles.