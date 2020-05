The Aledo High School Colorguard is looking for members to join next year’s team. Colorguard members have the opportunity to learn how to dance, spin a flag, and perform at football games and with the band at halftime.

No experience is required to sign up for Aledo’s award-winning program.

For a video presentation, visit https://bit.ly/aledo-colorguard-video.

For a signup form, visit https://bit.ly/colorguard-signup-aledo.