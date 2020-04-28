Two murder suspects arrested

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Dept.

Parker County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two suspects early Tuesday morning, April 28, in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old male.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said the incident occurred Friday, April 24, when the suspects drove to the victim’s residence in the 9700-block of West State Highway 199, in Poolville, with the intentions of robbing him of marijuana.

Sheriff’s investigators believe while the victim was attempting to make an illegal sale of marijuana to several individuals, a scuffle ensued during the transaction between the victim and the suspect, identified as Jared Leonard Little, 17, of Weatherford. Witnesses reported they observed Little shoot the victim with a handgun during the altercation from the rear passenger seat of the car. Once the driver of the car realized the victim had been shot, he slammed on the brakes and the victim fell from the vehicle onto the ground. The suspects then fled the scene.

The victim ran back to the residence where occupants of the home found him. Family members and friends dialed 9-1-1 and attempted life-saving measures before he was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second suspect identified as Israel Leon, 24, of Weatherford, who was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident, implicated himself to sheriff’s investigators as to his involvement.

Sheriff Fowler thanked Texas Rangers Company B for their invaluable assistance during the course of the investigation.

“I understand the complexities of investigations of this magnitude and the resources needed to bring them to successful conclusions,” Fowler said. “I would like to personally thank the investigators from my Criminal Investigations Division, Special Crimes Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team who received invaluable assistance from the Texas Rangers of Company B which allowed us to make arrests in this case quickly. I would also like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their assistance.”

Little was booked into the Parker County Jail for a first-degree felony charge of capital murder. Leon was also booked into the Parker County Jail for charges of first-degree felony aggravated robbery and a third-degree felony charge of tampering with evidence.

Sheriff Fowler said the case is currently ongoing and additional charges are pending the investigation.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Little and Leon remained incarcerated. Little’s bond was set at $765,000. Leon’s bond was set at $25,000.