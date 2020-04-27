Sheriff’s investigators seize cash, illegal narcotics

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Department

Parker County Sheriff’s Special Crimes Unit (SCU) investigators seized more than $60,000 worth of illegal narcotics during a search warrant Friday, April 24, executed at an apartment located in the 800-block of West Harwood Road in Hurst.

Parker County Sheriff Larry Fowler said Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Combined Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) assisted in the investigation which led to the arrest of a 22-year-old male suspect. The narcotics seized included Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA), Adderall (Amphetamine), Hydrocodone, Lysergic Acid Diethylamide (LSD), Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) concentrates, Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), Marijuana, and Percocet pills.

SCU investigators suspect the Percocet pills to be laced with the lethal drug, Fentanyl. SCU investigators have seen Fentanyl become increasingly popular in illegal street drug transactions and use due to the addictive nature of the drug. SCU investigators said Fentanyl leads to a number of fatal overdoses.

This search warrant stemmed from several linked investigations which included a network of individuals involved in the distribution of narcotics within the Parker and Tarrant County areas. During these investigations, SCU investigators maintained undercover roles monitoring social media websites which led investigators to the 22-year-old male suspect, who was identified as a supply source for multiple types of narcotics to youth and adults. SCU investigators additionally seized approximately $18,000 in U.S. currency, a passenger vehicle, two laptop computers, two smartphones, and a stolen firearm.

“This type of investigation commonly leads our SCU investigators across county lines,” Fowler said. “We are appreciative of the joint cooperation between the two specialized units which led to a successful and safe outcome for all persons involved.”

Fowler added the investigation is ongoing and the suspect may face additional charges at a later date. The suspect’s identity has not been released due to the ongoing investigation.