Sheriff seeks assistance in locating shooting suspect

Anthony Callahan

From the Parker County Sheriff’s Office

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony “Tony” Thomas Callahan, 32, of Weatherford.

Callahan is wanted in connection with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from a shooting incident March 22.

The 36-year-old male victim reported he and Callahan were ingesting methamphetamine at Callahan’s residence located in the 100-block of Cindy Lane when the suspect became angry and shot the victim in the right leg. The victim stated he was unable to leave the suspect’s home for several hours. The victim was later forced into a Ford Ranger pick-up by the suspect and two additional unidentified suspects and was taken to a field in the 4600-block of Midway Road in Springtown.

Once at the field, the suspect reportedly beat the victim with a four-way tire tool and left him bloody and wounded in the field.

The victim managed to contact a nearby residence where deputies were notified.

The victim was taken to a Fort Worth hospital and treated for a broken jaw, gun-shot wound, and other injuries.

Sheriff Larry Fowler said the suspect has managed to elude sheriff’s investigators who have issued a warrant for Callahan’s arrest for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Fowler said anyone with information on the location of this suspect is encouraged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 817-594-8845.

Sheriff’s investigators are warning the public not to approach the suspect, who is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Parker County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of this subject. Anyone with information can also call Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555. You may remain anonymous when contacting Crime Stoppers.