Aledo High School principal Dan Peterson and Aledo Learning Center Principal Cheryl Jones issued a letter to seniors at Aledo High School yesterday (April 2), detailing changes to senior class activities impacted by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the prom date falls within Gov. Abbott’s mandated closure of schools, the AISD is exploring alternatives but has not yet determined what the alternative might be.
In addition, alternative graduation dates have been secured in the event the original graduation date of May 31 does not end up available.
Excerpts from the letter are below:
- Due to the closures of Aledo ISD schools through May 4 and the circumstances of COVID-19, high school events planned for the spring are being greatly impacted. We would like to update you regarding two important events for Aledo High School seniors – Prom and Class of 2020 Graduation.
- Prom was originally scheduled for Friday, May 1. Due to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order and school closure extension through May 4, Aledo ISD is currently exploring alternative options to celebrate this event. We are currently having these discussions with staff and will share more information as soon as it becomes available.
- Graduation is still scheduled for Sunday, May 31 at the Mansfield ISD Center for the Performing Arts. With the possibility of social distancing requirements extended and social gatherings not being permitted during this time, Aledo ISD has secured two alternate backup dates for graduation at the same venue. The first backup date is Sunday, June 28 and the second is Sunday, July 19.
- The Aledo Learning Center Graduation is scheduled for Monday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Aledo High School Auditorium. However, if needed, the date will be rescheduled and information will be sent to ALC graduates.
