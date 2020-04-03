Aledo High School principal Dan Peterson and Aledo Learning Center Principal Cheryl Jones issued a letter to seniors at Aledo High School yesterday (April 2), detailing changes to senior class activities impacted by closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the prom date falls within Gov. Abbott’s mandated closure of schools, the AISD is exploring alternatives but has not yet determined what the alternative might be.

In addition, alternative graduation dates have been secured in the event the original graduation date of May 31 does not end up available.

Excerpts from the letter are below:

Due to the closures of Aledo ISD schools through May 4 and the circumstances of COVID-19, high school events planned for the spring are being greatly impacted. We would like to update you regarding two important events for Aledo High School seniors – Prom and Class of 2020 Graduation.

Prom was originally scheduled for Friday, May 1. Due to Governor Abbott’s Executive Order and school closure extension through May 4, Aledo ISD is currently exploring alternative options to celebrate this event. We are currently having these discussions with staff and will share more information as soon as it becomes available.