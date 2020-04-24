One-Day drive-through COVID-19 test coming to Parker County

The Parker County COVID-19 Task Force has announced that Texas agencies have approved a one-day drive-through testing facility in Parker County. The mobile unit will be in the county on Tuesday, April 28.

This is a free test for those meeting eligibility guidelines (showing at least one or more symptoms of COVID-19). This is by appointment only and individuals must either call or visit the website to obtain an appointment. DSHS will begin taking appointments at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 26.

No other date is scheduled.

To schedule an appointment, call 512-883-2400 or visit txcovidtest.org.