Governor cancels remainder of 2019-20 school year

Although there was good economic news today that came out of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference, the news about public and private school districts was somber.

Gov. Abbott announced today in his noon press conference that Texas schools will stay closed for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.

Aledo ISD issued the following statement:

Aledo ISD school buildings will remain closed through the end of the 2019-2020 school year, following an Executive Order announced Friday by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. We will continue to serve students through distance learning for the remainder of the school year. The final day of distance learning will be Thursday, May 28. We understand this news brings forth many questions for our Bearcat families and students. Aledo ISD is working to provide more information very soon regarding the full impact of school being closed for the remainder of the year. We will share this information with you next week and help guide you through these unusual circumstances. We are thinking about all of our Bearcat families, our Aledo High School Seniors, and the community during this very challenging time. We hope you are safe and well. If you need any assistance or have questions/concerns, please email *protected email* and we will respond as soon as possible.

We are grateful for our outstanding students and teachers who have worked so hard during this new way of learning. Thank you for your patience and grace during this time as we work to best serve our students, families and community.

Abbott’s original order was to close schools down because of the COVID-19 pandemic until May 4.