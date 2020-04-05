New service offered to Parker County businesses during pandemic

One of the biggest questions for residents during the COVID-19 pandemic is not knowing to what extent your favorite merchants and services are operating.

The Community News is offering a solution. The “What’s Open” platform is a free service to any Parker County business to let its customers and potential customers know to what extent it is operating.

“Much of the focus has rightfully been on restaurants and food services,” said Randy Keck, publisher of The Community News. “But there are lots of other businesses facing challenges during this time. We wanted to offer a platform for all categories of businesses, churches, and services to interface with the public.”

While basic listings are free, there are three add-on services available for a token fee of from $5 to $10 per month.

To register your business, visit What’s Open.