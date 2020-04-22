Mayola Lasater

Mayola Elizabeth (Wickizer) Lasater, long-time resident of Aledo, died Friday, April 17, at home surrounded by her son and daughter.

Born in 1923 in Sedalia, Missouri, Mayola received her Associate in Applied Science from Tarrant County College in 1969. She continued her education at Texas Christian University, from which she received her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1974 and a Masters of Liberal Arts in 1979.

Mayola taught Nursing at Tarrant County College and Texas Christian University in the years following completion of her Masters. Her students proudly practiced their profession throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area. After finishing her career as an educator, she became involved in many political and community affairs throughout Parker County.

Mayola served as a member of the Weatherford College Board of Trustees from 2007-2009. Other philanthropic endeavors included the Parker County Economic Development Board, Parker County Crime Commission, and the State of Texas Hospital Licensing Council.

Other endeavors that Mayola dearly enjoyed were her business and civic dealings in Aledo, owner of Lasater Grocery & Gas, and The Trading Post Shopping Center. Also, following in the footsteps of her father, she raised cattle on several ranches in North Texas.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Claude Lasater, Sr.; her brother, Albert Louis Wickizer; and her parents, Neil William and Viola Elizabeth (Cauble) Wickizer. She is survived by her son James Claude Lasater, Jr and his wife Rita Kay Lasater, her daughter Shary E. Lasater- Anderson, granddaughter Jamie Ann Pritchett and her husband Darryl, and great-granddaughter Lauren Elise Pritchett.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Weatherford College Education Foundation, 225 College Park Drive, Weatherford, Texas 76086.

White’s Funeral Home, Weatherford, has been entrusted with arrangements.

A celebration of life will take place this fall so as to include all family and friends.

The Community News

April 24, 2020