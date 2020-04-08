Linn Wetwiska

Linn Wetwiska, 89, of Willow Park, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020.

Linn was born November 2, 1930, in McCloud Oklahoma to John and Mary Wesley Wetwiska. He has been a resident of Parker County Texas since 1994. Linn was part of a large family with nine brothers and seven sisters. He belongs to the “Greatest Generation” that lived through the Depression, Oklahoma dust bowl, and the Korean War.

His family will miss hearing all of PaPa’s stories.

Linn proudly served his country in the Korean War with the 45th Army Infantry Division out of Oklahoma City. He was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for heroic achievement in a combat zone. Linn said he accomplished a lot of things here on earth, but the most rewarding was his “certification” as an Army Medical Service Officer that he attained at Brooke Army Medical Center, Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. After he accomplished the certification he was promoted to Captain and then was appointed Commanding Officer of a MASH unit. Linn was also a long-time member of the American Legion.

Linn was very active in the Catholic Church. He was a member of three parish councils, serving as President in two of them; Religious Education Director for three years in Stephenville. He served on the Bishops Pastoral Council, member of the Eucharistic Council as well as Usher and Lecturer. He was also a Lay Minister and served Mass without a Priest for two years bi-weekly at St. Mary’s in Dublin, Texas. Most recently, Linn was a member of St. Stephen Church in Weatherford, and a long-time member of the Knights of Columbus; the 4th degree General Worth assembly and a member of the 3rd degree Council 7264, where he served as the Grand Knight and District Deputy.

Linn and his claim for “Hard Work” was owning an 80 acre Pecan Orchard in DeLeon, Texas. Prior to that he and his family owned a Pecan Orchard in Las Cruces, New Mexico. He also served as President of the Texas Pecan Growers Association.

Linn retired as Regional Manager from McGraw-Hill Construction News Division, and in later years was involved in building, leasing and rental property — mostly in Parker County. Linn served as Mayor of Willow Park in 2008.

Linn enjoyed traveling with June in their Luxurious Tiffan Motor home. Together they traveled 45 of the 50 United States and were annual visitors to Surprise, Arizona for Ranger Baseball Spring Training…..he was an avid baseball fan.

He was preceded in death by June, his beloved wife of 58 years. Linn and June were married November 25, 1953 and we lost her in December of 2011. Linn has missed her so deeply that it brings his family peace in knowing they are now happily together again.

Survivors include his daughters, Lynora Wetwiska – Sullivan and husband, James, of Aledo, and Tommie Lynn Steddum and husband, Ben, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.; granddaughters, Rebecca Lee and Samantha Lynn Sullivan – who he dearly loved more than anything in his world; sisters, Joan Fries of Santa Rosa, California, and Patricia Colllins of Norman, Oklahoma; and many extended family members and friends.

A private burial was to be held at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery in Dallas.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Linn’s memory to the Boys Clubs of America.

The Community News

April 10, 2020