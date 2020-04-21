Laughley named MVP; 13 other Ladycats earn girls’ All-District 4-5A soccer honors

Aledo sophomore forward Ashlyn Laughley was named the girls’ District 4-5A Most Valuable Player to head a list of five Aledo girls also earning superlative awards and eight other making the first or second team for the 2020 soccer season.

In addition to Laughley’s top award, freshman forward McKenna Vela was selected Co-Offensive Player of the Year; senior defender Reagan Knesek was chosen Co-Defensive Player of the Year; junior midfielder Grace Ornelas was selected Co-Midfielder of the Year; sophomore goalkeeper Emma Davis was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year; and freshman midfielder Madison Bilbia was chosen Co-Newcomer of the Year.

Ladycats earning first-team honors include senior defender Alayna D’Avino, senior midfielder Cheney Huddleston, junior defender Avery Betancourt, sophomore midfielder Arwen Wise, and freshman defender Ella Bertram.

Earning second-team honors from Aledo are senior defender Riley Sanders, sophomore forward Reece Warren, and freshman defender Lexi McCurley.

Also, head coach Bryan Johnson was named District 4-5A’s Coach of the Year after guiding the Ladycats to an undefeated (8-0) district season.