Judge Deen announces COVID-19 task force

Pat Deen

Parker County Judge Pat Deen has announced the formation of a COVID-19 Task Force to combine resources in fighting the virus.

“This ensures proper coordination between Parker County, the County’s Emergency Operations Center, all cities, as well as community partners throughout the County.

“It establishes processes and protocols to account for all contingencies that impact Parker County residents. Each member will have defined roles and responsibilities specific to their respective strengths in the County,” according to the county’s press release.

The release said Task Force objectives include:

Working with our medical network to ensure adequate supplies of tests, personal protection equipment are maintained

Continual monitoring of available COVID-19 tests in the County, potential for more, who will conduct testing, limitations based on risk factors, Parker County Hospital District testing, and private partnerships

Working with Hospital District in progressing “drive-through” concept for testing

Monitoring County-wide government personal protection equipment (PPE) inventory, burn rate and needs

Working with surrounding Counties regarding age, gender, race, ethnicity, socioeconomic, etc. of hospitalizations to create strategy for Parker County

Daily check-ins with vulnerable facilities, i.e. nursing homes, assisted living, ensuring PPE is on-hand as needed

Planning and preparing for businesses to reopen

Developing communication strategies for residents and businesses

Working with Ministerial Alliance, ISD’s and community organizations in providing services: Food, Supplies

“The days of governmental entities working in ‘silos’ is over,” Deen said. “I want to extend a special thanks to the City of Weatherford, as well as other cities, emergency service districts, the Economic Development Council, hospital district and community leaders in this unprecedented approach to working together!”

The order was signed on Friday, April 17, 2020.

