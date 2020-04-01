Fort Worth Confirms First COVID-19 Related Death

The Tarrant County Department of Public Health has reported the first confirmed COVID-19 related death of a Fort Worth resident.

The death occurred Tuesday, March 31, in Fort Worth. The female recently tested positive for the virus. At this point, the county has not released additional information.

“Any loss of life is tragic, but this is particularly sobering,” said Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. “My heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends during this incredibly difficult time.”

The tragedy of the first fatality is not lost on those working to protect all residents during this unprecedented outbreak. The importance of maintaining social distancing practices, canceling social gatherings, and maintaining diligent personal hygiene habits are imperative. Slowing the spread of the virus protects those in the community who might be at a higher risk of severe illness or death.

Since the outbreak started in December 2019, more than 190,089 cases have been reported in the United States and 2,860 deaths as of this morning.

“Slowing the spread is a community-wide effort. It is critical that all residents adhere to the Stay at Home – Work Safe Order, as well as follow the requirements listed in the declaration and the community interventions in place to minimize personal contact.”

For more information about COVID-19 and the actions being taken by the City of Fort Worth visit www.fortworthtexas.gov/COVID-19. For questions, call the public hotline (open 24/7) at 817-392-8478.