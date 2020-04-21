FM5 at I-20 to be closed four weeks starting April 28

The Texas Department of Transportation has announced that north and southbound Farm to Market Road 5/Mikus Road will be closed under the Interstate 20 bridge for four weeks beginning Tuesday, April 28. The frontage roads will remain open during this closure.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to Ranch House Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured to Lakeshore Drive/Hudson Oaks Drive. TxDOT is coordinating with local entities and will maintain emergency vehicle access throughout the closure.

See the map for additional details.