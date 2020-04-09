Deen signs order for COVID-19 Test reporting

Confirmed cases rise from six to nine

On Thursday, April 9, 2020, Parker County Judge Pat Deen signed an order for all Parker County physicians, public, private, and commercials labs and medical facilities to report the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted. This information will be sent to the Parker County Office of Emergency Services and then make public to the community.

“In an effort to get timely and accurate testing data, I have signed an amended order to work directly with the testing facilities in Parker County to get COVID-19 testing data on a daily basis. This is at a critical time where we need current testing data on which to base decisions on. I appreciate the support in working with the testing facilities as we deal with this serious situation. This order will go into effect Monday, April the 13th at 5:00PM.”

Confirmed cases in the county rose from six to nine today (April 9). The county had been receiving case reports from the Texas Department of State Health Services.