Bearcats senior-to-be Jo Jo Earle commits to LSU

Aledo Bearcats senior-to-be Jo Jo Earle has informed The Community News that he has committed to play football in 2021 at defending national champion LSU.

Earle, who will change his position from receiver to quarterback for his senior season at Aledo, will play receiver for the Tigers.

Earle said he feels LSU is the best fit for him.

“I like Coach O (Ed Orgeron) and their offense coordinator (Steve Ensminger),” Earle said. “I like the atmosphere there – it is a lot like Aledo – and I feel their offense is a good fit for me.”

As a junior receiver in 2019, Earle caught 91 passes for 1,748 yards and 16 touchdowns. He added 429 yards on the ground with 11 TDs.

For more see the May 1 issue of The Community News.