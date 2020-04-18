Aledo High School honors Class of 2020 with athletic complex lighting

In an effort to honor the Aledo High School Class of 2020, at exactly 8:20 p.m. today the lights at Bearcat Stadium along with the softball and baseball fields were turned on for 20 minutes.

The lighting at the high school complex, and at old Bearcat Stadium at AMS, will continue every Friday night at 8:20 p.m. Ironically, Gov. Greg Abbott announced today at a noon press conference that he is shutting down all public and private schools in Texas due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are turning the lights on at 8:20 p.m. every Friday because in military time 8:20 (p.m.) is 2020 hours,” AHS principal Dan Peterson said. “We just want to do something to honor the seniors who will miss not only the last months of school but extracurricular activities as well.”

Peterson said the lighting will continue through May. He also said plans are still in the works to hold graduation and some other senior-related activities at later dates pending future government mandates.

Some AHS seniors were present, sitting in their cars and trucks in the football stadium and fieldhouse parking lots.

When the lights flashed on at 8:20 p.m., horns were honking from all around the outside of Bearcat Stadium as a student symbol of appreciation.

For more on this story see the April 24 issue of The Community News.