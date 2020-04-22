Aledo freshman Murador selected Midfielder of the Year; 8 other Bearcats earn boys’ All-District 4-5A soccer honors

Aledo freshman Clay Murador was chosen as District 4-5A’s Midfielder of the Year as he joins eight other Bearcats on the boys’ all-district soccer team.

Murador led the Bearcats with 14 goals for the season.

“As a whole, I thought it went pretty well considering the ‘video’ meeting and the fact that we quit playing six weeks ago,” Bearcats head coach Derek Vierling said. “I was really pumped about Clay being selected as the Midfielder of the Year.

“He had a fantastic season and I’m excited he is only a freshman and the next three years has the potential to be really special. I’m looking forward to watching his career progress; the sky is the limit.”

Three Bearcats – senior defender Tommy Breaux, junior forward Tyler Oetinger and junior midfielder Dylan Dobransky – each landed on the all-district first team.

Junior goalkeeper Ryland Yates and senior midfielder Trey Guilbault each earned second-team honors.

Bearcats earning honorable mention include senior midfielder Micco Little, senior defender Ben Clements and senior defender Brett Peterson.

For more on both the Aledo girls and boys on the all-district soccer teams see the May 1 issue of The Community News.