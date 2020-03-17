Willow Park announces changes and closures

The City of Willow Park has issued a release announcing its actions in response to the Covid 19 outbreak and government guidelines. The release follows:

The City of Willow Park is taking measures to be appropriately cautious during this public health threat. The safety, health, and welfare of our residents is our top priority.

We are staying connected with the Parker County Office of Emergency Services (OES), which continues to work with the Parker County Local Health Authority, Dr. Stephen Welch, the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to monitor and stay involved with any and all medical threats or issues that might involve Parker County. We also monitor decisions made by our partners at Aledo ISD, Weatherford ISD, City of Weatherford, and other local municipalities.

The situation continues to evolve, and should we make the decision to change our operations, that information will be updated on this page and on the city’s website.

What the City of Willow Park is doing:

As of March 17, all city offices will be closed to the public. Our staff will still be present in the building and are available to assist community members via telephone or email. We encourage anyone who cannot reach a staffer via phone to utilize the *protected email* email address.

Payments for court fees and utility bills can be made online through the city’s website at www.willowpark.org, or through the dropbox in the city hall parking lot.

The city’s police department, fire department, and water/wastewater staff will continue to operate normally, although the public safety building is also closed to the public. Residents are encouraged to call the police department at 817-441-9747 in the case of a non-emergency, or dial 911 in the case of a fire or police emergency.

The municipal court dockets for March 25 and April 8 have been suspended. If you have a case pending in the city’s municipal court, you will receive a letter in the mail with details of your rescheduling.

The closure will last through April 7 under the current guidelines. City leadership will evaluate at that time whether to extend the closure.

The Willow Bark event scheduled for March 28 and the Citizen’s Police Academy scheduled to begin March 26 have both been postponed. The March 24 City Council meeting and March 19 Board of Adjustments meetings have both been cancelled.

What you can do

While the City has a role in this rapidly changing situation, we also look to our community to share in the responsibility to keep our community healthy. Please follow the guidelines issued by the CDC and look after your neighbors during this time.

We encourage our residents to support small businesses in our city. Many of our restaurants are offering special takeout deals and curbside service, as well as additional safety measures inside their establishments.

We will continue to share up-to-date links that provide public information from reliable agencies on this ongoing situation.

