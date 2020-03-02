Where to Vote

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, for Republican and Democrat Primary Elections.
Any registered voter in Parker County can vote at any of the following locations. Click on any location for a map link.
|LOCATION
|ADDRESS
|Room
|Silver Creek Methodist Church
|2200 Church Rd. Off 730, Azle
|Fellowship Hall
|Azle City Hall
|505 W. Main, Azle
|Community Room
|Reno City Hall
|195 W. Reno Rd., Reno
|Council Chambers
|Municipal Court Annex
|200 N Main St, Springtown
|Court Room
|Outreach Of Love Church
|3591 E. Hwy 199, Springtown
|Youth Room
|Parker County NE Annex
|1020 E. Hwy.199, Springtown
|Court Room
|Friendship Baptist Church
|801 Friendship Rd., Weatherford
|Family Life Center
|Agnes Baptist Church
|350 Agnes North, Springtown
|Fellowship Hall
|Harberger Hill Community
|701 Narrow St., Weatherford
|Ctr Room B
|Trinity Lutheran Church
|1500 Ball St., Weatherford
|Gym
|Poolville Methodist Church
|230 North Church, Poolville
|Community Center
|Peaster ISD Rock Gym
|8512 FM 920, Peaster
|Back Room Of Gym
|Whitt Fire Dept.
|4312 N FM Rd 52, Whitt
|Meeting Room
|Bethesda United Methodist Church
|6657 FM Rd 113 N, Weatherford
|Johnson Room
|Calvary Baptist Church
|1900 N. Main St, Weatherford
|Fellowship Hall
|Shady Grove Baptist Church
|2470 W. Lambert Rd., Weatherford
|Fellowship Hall
|Union Baptist Church
|3451 Sarra Ln., Springtown
|Fellowship Hall
|Victory Baptist Church
|1304 Fort Worth Hwy, Weatherford
|Youth Building
|Phoenix Masonic Lodge
|1009 Palo Pinto St, Weatherford
|Dining Area
|Grace First Presbyterian Church
|606 Mockingbird Ln., Weatherford
|Great Hall
|Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church
|1502 Santa Fe Drive, Weatherford
|Gym
|Millsap Community Ctr
|104 Fannin St, Millsap
|Community Room
|Harmony Baptist Church
|242 Harmony Road, Weatherford
|Fellowship Hall
|Parker County ESD # 6
|4970 Tin Top Rd., Weatherford
|Day Room
|Brock Baptist Church
|2111 FM 1189, Brock
|Sanctuary
|First Baptist Church Of Dennis
|7600 FM 1189, Dennis
|Old Fellowship Hall
|Spring Creek Baptist Church
|100 Spring Creek Rd., Weatherford
|Lobby Of Gym
|Greenwood Fire Department
|1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Road,Weatherford
|Training Room
|Morningstar Amenity Center
|128 Heather Wind Ln, Aledo
|Community Room
|Hudson Oaks City Hall
|210 Hudson Oaks Dr, Hudson Oaks
|Court Room
|Willow Park Municipal Bldg.
|516 Ranch House Rd., Willow Park
|Court Room
|Benbrook Korean Baptist Church
|15910 S. Hwy 377, Wheatland
|Life Group Room
|Aledo Community Center
|104 Robinson Ct., Aledo
|B Room
|Aledo ISD Admin. Building
|1008 Bailey Ranch Road, Aledo
|Court Room
|New Faith Baptist
|3303 West FM 5, Annetta
|Fellowship Hall
|Parker County Precinct Barn #4
|1320 Airport Road, Aledo
|Conference Room
|Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church
|200 S. Lakeshore Dr., Hudson Oaks
|Sanctuary
