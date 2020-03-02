Where to Vote

1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, for Republican and Democrat Primary Elections.

Any registered voter in Parker County can vote at any of the following locations. Click on any location for a map link.

LOCATIONADDRESSRoom
Silver Creek Methodist Church2200 Church Rd. Off 730, AzleFellowship Hall
Azle City Hall505 W. Main, AzleCommunity Room
Reno City Hall195 W. Reno Rd., RenoCouncil Chambers
Municipal Court Annex200 N Main St, SpringtownCourt Room
Outreach Of Love Church3591 E. Hwy 199, SpringtownYouth Room
Parker County NE Annex1020 E. Hwy.199, SpringtownCourt Room
Friendship Baptist Church801 Friendship Rd., WeatherfordFamily Life Center
Agnes Baptist Church 350 Agnes North, SpringtownFellowship Hall
Harberger Hill Community 701 Narrow St., WeatherfordCtr Room B
Trinity Lutheran Church1500 Ball St., WeatherfordGym
Poolville Methodist Church230 North Church, PoolvilleCommunity Center
Peaster ISD Rock Gym8512 FM 920, PeasterBack Room Of Gym
Whitt Fire Dept.4312 N FM Rd 52, WhittMeeting Room
Bethesda United Methodist Church6657 FM Rd 113 N, WeatherfordJohnson Room
Calvary Baptist Church1900 N. Main St, WeatherfordFellowship Hall
Shady Grove Baptist Church2470 W. Lambert Rd., WeatherfordFellowship Hall
Union Baptist Church3451 Sarra Ln., SpringtownFellowship Hall
Victory Baptist Church1304 Fort Worth Hwy, WeatherfordYouth Building
Phoenix Masonic Lodge 1009 Palo Pinto St, WeatherfordDining Area
Grace First Presbyterian Church606 Mockingbird Ln., WeatherfordGreat Hall
Santa Fe Drive Baptist Church1502 Santa Fe Drive, WeatherfordGym
Millsap Community Ctr104 Fannin St, MillsapCommunity Room
Harmony Baptist Church242 Harmony Road, WeatherfordFellowship Hall
Parker County ESD # 64970 Tin Top Rd., WeatherfordDay Room
Brock Baptist Church2111 FM 1189, BrockSanctuary
First Baptist Church Of Dennis 7600 FM 1189, DennisOld Fellowship Hall
Spring Creek Baptist Church100 Spring Creek Rd., WeatherfordLobby Of Gym
Greenwood Fire Department 1418 Greenwood Cut-Off Road,WeatherfordTraining Room
Morningstar Amenity Center128 Heather Wind Ln, AledoCommunity Room
Hudson Oaks City Hall210 Hudson Oaks Dr, Hudson OaksCourt Room
Willow Park Municipal Bldg.516 Ranch House Rd., Willow ParkCourt Room
Benbrook Korean Baptist Church15910 S. Hwy 377, WheatlandLife Group Room
Aledo Community Center104 Robinson Ct., AledoB Room
Aledo ISD Admin. Building1008 Bailey Ranch Road, AledoCourt Room
New Faith Baptist3303 West FM 5, AnnettaFellowship Hall
Parker County Precinct Barn #41320 Airport Road, AledoConference Room
Lakeshore Drive Baptist Church200 S. Lakeshore Dr., Hudson OaksSanctuary