Weatherford College Scholarship deadline extended

Weatherford College officials have extended the deadline to apply for WC Foundation scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year. Originally March 25, the deadline will now be Monday, April 6, at 8 a.m.

“We want to give our current and future students the best chance to succeed,” said Brent Baker, WC Foundation executive director. “In light of the recent challenges from COVID-19, this extra time will allow students to get their applications in and have a chance at benefitting from the generosity of our many donors.”

Each scholarship fund has its own set of criteria, established by each fund’s respective donor. Students complete the online application once and the Financial Aid Office and the WC Scholarship Committee work to match students with applicable scholarships.

The committee ranks students based on five categories: Work Ethic, Academic Standing, Financial Need, Volunteer Work/Extra-Curricular Activities and Overall Quality of Responses.

In the current academic year, the WC Foundation will give nearly $300,000 in scholarships from over 100 permanently-endowed funds and many other non-endowed scholarships.

To start the application process, students should visit wc.edu/scholarships and use their existing “MyWC” login credentials to enter the system. Incoming freshmen and returning students may apply, but students must have completed the overall WC application to gain access to the application.

The scholarships will begin in the Fall 2020 semester, and many awards will renew for Spring 2021, pending fall GPAs.

“I tell every student I meet—apply for these scholarships,” Baker said. “The little time you spend on this application could pay big dividends. Our donors want to invest in you.”