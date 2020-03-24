Taste of Parker County canceled for 2020

By Crystal Woerly

Weatherford College

The Weatherford College Foundation has announced the cancelation of the 2020 version of Taste of Parker County due to the threat of the COVID-19 virus. The food-tasting fundraiser was scheduled for May 21.

Officials said the event will be back in the spring of 2021.

“We hate to miss one of our favorite events of the year, but this is necessary at this time,” said Bob Glenn, WC Foundation president. “We will bring this event back next year, bigger than ever!”

Even though Parker County’s public gathering restrictions do not currently extend as late as May 21, event organizers made the call to cancel for the benefit of vendors.

“As we all know, our restaurants and caterers have been hit hard by this crisis,” said Brent Baker, foundation executive director. “Now is not the time to ask them to donate their product and labor for something like this, no matter how good the cause. Now is the time for all of us to support these vendors by ordering takeout as much as possible and otherwise helping to sustain these important community businesses. We’re all in this together.”

The event’s 2021 date has not yet been finalized. Visit wc.edu/taste or WC’s social media feeds for updates.