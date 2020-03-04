Short-handed Bearcats fall to Wichita Falls in battle for first place; Ladycats move to 6-0 in 4-5A after 5-3 win

Playing without three starters due to injury, the Aledo Bearcats fell 4-0 to Wichita Falls High School in a battle for first place in the boys’ District 4-5A soccer race Tuesday night at Bearcat Stadium.

Aledo – playing without Micco Little, Dylan Dobransky and Ben Clements – trailed 3-0 at the half.

Wichita Falls closed the scoring with a goal early in the second half.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 4-2 in district play, while Old High stays unbeaten at 6-0.

The Bearcats will continue district play at 6:45 p.m. Friday, March 6 against Wichita Falls Rider at Wichita Falls Memorial Stadium.

Ladycats 5, WFHS 3

Aledo leading scorer Ashlyn Laughley notched a hat trick with three goals to lead the Ladycats to a 5-3 victory over the Wichita Falls Lady Coyotes Tuesday night in a girls’ District 4-5A soccer match at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The win keeps the Ladycats undefeated and in first place in district play at 6-0.

The Ladycats will continue district play at 6:45 p.m. Friday, March 6 against Wichita Falls Rider at Bearcat Stadium.

Also scoring were Grace Ornelas and Madison Bilbia.

Ornelas, Ella Bertram, Avery Betancourt, and McKenna Vela each earned an assist.

For the complete story of both matches see the March 6 issue of The Community News.