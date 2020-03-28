Parker County school districts announce extension of closures

From Parker County School Districts

​In support of local community emergency declarations, including the Parker County Declaration of Local Disaster due to Public Health Emergency, the following Parker County School Districts have announced a school closure extension through Friday, April 17, 2020.

Aledo ISD

Brock ISD

Garner ISD

Millsap ISD

Peaster ISD

Poolville ISD

Springtown ISD

Weatherford ISD (return April 22)

School offices and campuses will remain closed during this extension. Leaders in each respective district will continue to monitor and evaluate recommendations from the Parker County Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to determine whether a closure beyond April 17th is necessary.

Parker County school districts are grateful for the patience and support of their communities as we all work together to serve our students and their families during this time.