Parker County participates with Gov. Abbott’s office on public health update

On Thursday, March 12, 2020, Parker County Judge Pat Deen and Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes participated in a conference call hosted by Governor Greg Abbott regarding COVID-19 Coronavirus.

At the time of this press release, there are 23 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Texas. Currently, Parker County has no confirmed cases of coronavirus. The goal at this point is to slow the potential spread of the virus, provide accurate and timely information, and encourage citizens and residents to remain calm and practice common sense hygiene.

At the County level, we are continuing to collaborate with our state and local partners to plan for all scenarios and continue to update our emergency planning efforts. For local information, be sure to follow the Parker County Website at ParkerCountyTX.com, Parker County Office of Emergency Services Website at ParkerCountyTX.com/119/Emergency-Management, and the following Facebook pages: Parker County Office of Emergency Services; and Parker County Judge Pat Deen.

For statewide information, visit www.dshs.state.tx.us/coronavirus/.

For additional information, contact Parker County Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes at 817-598-0969.