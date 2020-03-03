We are being told the early voting results will be available at about 7:30 p.m.
Parker County 2020 Primary Election Results
5 hours ago
1 Min Read
You may also like
Main Feature • News
EARLY Results
35 mins ago
Main Feature • News
Where to Vote
1 day ago
About the author
admin
Upcoming Events
-
Parker County Soil and Water Conservation DistrictMarch 4 @ 9:00 am
-
Purses for a PurposeMarch 6
-
It’s All About the MusicMarch 6 @ 7:30 pm
-
11th annual BDGA Clay ShootMarch 7 @ 9:00 am - 5:00 pm
-
Parker County Texas Democratic WomenMarch 8 @ 2:30 pm
-
Band and Choir SendoffMarch 9 @ 6:30 pm
-
Parker County Active DemocratsMarch 9 @ 6:30 pm
-
Cancer Support GroupMarch 10 @ 6:30 pm
-
Gardeners’ Club of Parker CountyMarch 12 @ 10:00 am
-
The function of fire in the ecosystemMarch 12 @ 6:30 pm
Add Comment