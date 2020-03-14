Local Covid 19 Event Changes and Resources

1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Many events in Parker County are being rescheduled or canceled due to the Covid 19 Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. We are developing this page to provide updates as we learn about them. If you have local event updates or resources, please send them to

Local Events and Activities

  • Aledo Band Boosters Car Show scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled at a later date. https://www.aledobandboosters.org
  • Aledo Children’s Advocats – The Run, Walk, or Crawl Glow Run scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled for a later date. https://aledoadvocats.com
  • Aledo ISD – Classes are canceled for the two weeks following spring break. Classes will resume on April 6 pending further notice. https://www.aledoisd.org
  • Aledo Lions Club charity dinner originally scheduled for March 31 will be held at a later date.
  • Aledo United Methodist Church – Worship service for March 15 has been canceled and all church activities will be on hold until March 23.. Worship will be conducted online. https://aledoumc.org
  • Church at the Crossing will have a virtual-only service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. All other activities have been canceled until further notice. http://crossingaledo.com
  • City of Weatherford is postponing all public city events effective at 12 a.m. Monday, March 16. The city will remain open to provide critical services. http://www.weatherfordtx.gov
  • Doss Heritage and Culture Center has canceled Kids Week at the Doss. The center will be open for general admission, but all special programs have been canceled until March 31. Story Time will be via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 24. http://dosscenter.org
  • New River Fellowship has canceled worship services on March 15 and March 22. Services will be live-streamed at 9:15 a.m. and will be available after that. https://www.newriver.tv
  • Theatre off the Square will be dark until further notice. http://www.theatreoffthesquare.org
  • Weatherford College – Spring Break is extended one week. Classes will resume Monday, March 30. Employees will work remotely March 23-27. https://www.wc.edu
  • Weatherford ISD – Spring break will be extended for two weeks. All classes and extracurricular events are canceled. Classes will resume on April 6. The Weatherford High School prom, scheduled for April 2, will be rescheduled. https://www.weatherfordisd.com
  • Willow Park Baptist Church – One service only at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Nursery will be provided. All other services and church activities have been canceled for the week. March 15 worship will be live-streamed at willowparkbaptist.churchonilne.org or facebook.com/WillowParkBaptistChurch.

Resources:

We will update this page on a regular basis. Check back periodically for updates. If you have local event updates, please send them to

