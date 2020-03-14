Local Covid 19 Event Changes and Resources

Many events in Parker County are being rescheduled or canceled due to the Covid 19 Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. We are developing this page to provide updates as we learn about them. If you have local event updates or resources, please send them to
Local Events and Activities
- Aledo Band Boosters Car Show scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled at a later date. https://www.aledobandboosters.org
- Aledo Children’s Advocats – The Run, Walk, or Crawl Glow Run scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled for a later date. https://aledoadvocats.com
- Aledo ISD – Classes are canceled for the two weeks following spring break. Classes will resume on April 6 pending further notice. https://www.aledoisd.org
- Aledo Lions Club charity dinner originally scheduled for March 31 will be held at a later date.
- Aledo United Methodist Church – Worship service for March 15 has been canceled and all church activities will be on hold until March 23.. Worship will be conducted online. https://aledoumc.org
- Church at the Crossing will have a virtual-only service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. All other activities have been canceled until further notice. http://crossingaledo.com
- City of Weatherford is postponing all public city events effective at 12 a.m. Monday, March 16. The city will remain open to provide critical services. http://www.weatherfordtx.gov
- Doss Heritage and Culture Center has canceled Kids Week at the Doss. The center will be open for general admission, but all special programs have been canceled until March 31. Story Time will be via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 24. http://dosscenter.org
- New River Fellowship has canceled worship services on March 15 and March 22. Services will be live-streamed at 9:15 a.m. and will be available after that. https://www.newriver.tv
- Theatre off the Square will be dark until further notice. http://www.theatreoffthesquare.org
- Weatherford College – Spring Break is extended one week. Classes will resume Monday, March 30. Employees will work remotely March 23-27. https://www.wc.edu
- Weatherford ISD – Spring break will be extended for two weeks. All classes and extracurricular events are canceled. Classes will resume on April 6. The Weatherford High School prom, scheduled for April 2, will be rescheduled. https://www.weatherfordisd.com
- Willow Park Baptist Church – One service only at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Nursery will be provided. All other services and church activities have been canceled for the week. March 15 worship will be live-streamed at willowparkbaptist.churchonilne.org or facebook.com/WillowParkBaptistChurch.
Resources:
- Aledo ISD information Page
- Center for Disease Control
- IRS has established a special section focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce
- Medical City Weatherford has created a screening questionnaire based on CDC guidelines to help you determine the most appropriate level of care for you. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce
- Medium – Deep dive charts and statistical information about the spread of the disease and projections
- Small Business Administration – The SBA is providing disaster assistance loans to businesses affected by Covid 19. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce
- World Health Organization
Things to Do
- Digital Resources for Children from the American Library Association.
- While schools are closed, have your children write notes, color pictures, or draw something kind and mail them to local nursing homes. The elderly in those homes are at the greatest risk and possibly not being allowed visitors. This might brighten someone’s day. – Lucy Fuller Contreras
- Fort Worth Botanic Garden will be open summer hours (8 a.m.-6 p.m.) March 14-21, and will have free admission during that time.
- Fluency and fitness is offering three free weeks to parents to provide activities to children at home.
- Free Websites for kids
- Resources for teaching online due to school closures
We will update this page on a regular basis. Check back periodically for updates.
