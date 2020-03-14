Local Covid 19 Event Changes and Resources

Many events in Parker County are being rescheduled or canceled due to the Covid 19 Coronavirus outbreak in the United States. We are developing this page to provide updates as we learn about them. If you have local event updates or resources, please send them to *protected email*

Local Events and Activities

Aledo Band Boosters Car Show scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled at a later date. https://www.aledobandboosters.org

scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled at a later date. https://www.aledobandboosters.org Aledo Children’s Advocats – The Run, Walk, or Crawl Glow Run scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled for a later date. https://aledoadvocats.com

– The Run, Walk, or Crawl Glow Run scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled for a later date. https://aledoadvocats.com Aledo ISD – Classes are canceled for the two weeks following spring break. Classes will resume on April 6 pending further notice. https://www.aledoisd.org

– Classes are canceled for the two weeks following spring break. Classes will resume on April 6 pending further notice. https://www.aledoisd.org Aledo Lions Club charity dinner originally scheduled for March 31 will be held at a later date.

charity dinner originally scheduled for March 31 will be held at a later date. Aledo United Methodist Church – Worship service for March 15 has been canceled and all church activities will be on hold until March 23.. Worship will be conducted online. https://aledoumc.org

– Worship service for March 15 has been canceled and all church activities will be on hold until March 23.. Worship will be conducted online. https://aledoumc.org Church at the Crossing will have a virtual-only service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. All other activities have been canceled until further notice. http://crossingaledo.com

will have a virtual-only service at 10:45 a.m. on Sunday, March 15. All other activities have been canceled until further notice. http://crossingaledo.com City of Weatherford is postponing all public city events effective at 12 a.m. Monday, March 16. The city will remain open to provide critical services. http://www.weatherfordtx.gov

is postponing all public city events effective at 12 a.m. Monday, March 16. The city will remain open to provide critical services. http://www.weatherfordtx.gov Doss Heritage and Culture Center has canceled Kids Week at the Doss. The center will be open for general admission, but all special programs have been canceled until March 31. Story Time will be via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 24. http://dosscenter.org

has canceled Kids Week at the Doss. The center will be open for general admission, but all special programs have been canceled until March 31. Story Time will be via Facebook Live at 10:30 a.m. March 17 and 24. http://dosscenter.org New River Fellowship has canceled worship services on March 15 and March 22. Services will be live-streamed at 9:15 a.m. and will be available after that. https://www.newriver.tv

has canceled worship services on March 15 and March 22. Services will be live-streamed at 9:15 a.m. and will be available after that. https://www.newriver.tv Theatre off the Square will be dark until further notice. http://www.theatreoffthesquare.org

will be dark until further notice. http://www.theatreoffthesquare.org Weatherford College – Spring Break is extended one week. Classes will resume Monday, March 30. Employees will work remotely March 23-27. https://www.wc.edu

– Spring Break is extended one week. Classes will resume Monday, March 30. Employees will work remotely March 23-27. https://www.wc.edu Weatherford ISD – Spring break will be extended for two weeks. All classes and extracurricular events are canceled. Classes will resume on April 6. The Weatherford High School prom, scheduled for April 2, will be rescheduled. https://www.weatherfordisd.com

– Spring break will be extended for two weeks. All classes and extracurricular events are canceled. Classes will resume on April 6. The Weatherford High School prom, scheduled for April 2, will be rescheduled. https://www.weatherfordisd.com Willow Park Baptist Church – One service only at 10 a.m. Sunday, March 15. Nursery will be provided. All other services and church activities have been canceled for the week. March 15 worship will be live-streamed at willowparkbaptist.churchonilne.org or facebook.com/WillowParkBaptistChurch.

Resources:

Mid-adult businessman working laptop at desk in creative office

Aledo ISD information Page

Center for Disease Control

IRS has established a special section focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce

has established a special section focused on steps to help taxpayers, businesses and others affected by the coronavirus. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Medical City Weatherford has created a screening questionnaire based on CDC guidelines to help you determine the most appropriate level of care for you. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce

has created a screening questionnaire based on CDC guidelines to help you determine the most appropriate level of care for you. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Medium – Deep dive charts and statistical information about the spread of the disease and projections

– Deep dive charts and statistical information about the spread of the disease and projections Small Business Administration – The SBA is providing disaster assistance loans to businesses affected by Covid 19. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce

– The SBA is providing disaster assistance loans to businesses affected by Covid 19. – Weatherford Chamber of Commerce World Health Organization

Things to Do