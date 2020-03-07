Ladycats run past WF Rider to clinch District 4-5A soccer championship

Aledo scored five first-half goals and never looked back as the Ladycats clinched the girls’ District 4-5A soccer championship after a convincing 6-3 victory over rival Wichita Falls Rider Friday night at Bearcat Stadium.

The win elevates the Ladycats to 7-0 in district play as Aledo has sealed the district championship with one match left to play. With the loss, Rider falls to 4-2.

The Ladycats will conclude district play at 5 p.m. Monday at Abilene Cooper.

Sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Laughley scored the first three goals of the match. Her first came with 27:01 left in the first half on a rebound, and three-and-a-half minutes later she scored on a breakaway from the left side.

With 22:36 remaining in the opening half Laughley was awarded a penalty kick, and she buried the ball in the back of the net to give the Ladycats a 3-0 lead.

With 16:56 left in the first half freshman forward McKenna Vela took as pass from Grace Ornelas and scored from 10 yards on the right side to increase the Ladycats’ lead to 4-0.

Vela scored again a little more than three minutes later to extend Aledo’s lead to 5-0, where it remained at the half.

After Rider scored a little less than 18 minutes into the second half, the Ladycats took a 6-1 lead on a goal by Sam Stasey with Ornelas notching her second assist of the match.

Rider cut the lead to 6-2 four minutes later and closed the scoring on a goal with 2:50 left to play.

WF Rider 5, Bearcats 2

Wichita Falls Rider scored four unanswered goals in the first half on its way to a 5-2 win over the Aledo Bearcats in a boys’ District 4-5A soccer match Friday night at Memorial Stadium in Wichita Falls.

The loss drops the Bearcats to 4-3 in district play, while Rider raises its league mark to 4-2.

The Bearcats – who have already clinched a playoff spot – will conclude district play at 6:45 p.m. Monday at home against Abilene Cooper.

Tyler Oetinger and Tommy Breaux each scored a goal for the Bearcats.

The Bearcats led 1-0 before Rider scored four goals to take a 4-1 lead at the half. Each team notched a score in the second half.