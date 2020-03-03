Ladycats outlast Eaton in slugfest, 14-11

Aledo smashed 15 hits and also got on base 13 other times with a combination of walks and errors as the Ladycats outlasted the Eaton Lady Eagles, 14-11, in a non-district softball game Monday night at Aledo High School.

Madysen Boutwell clubbed a home run and a double to drive in a game-high four runs, and Marissa Powell homered and drove in a pair of runs while reaching base five times from her lead-off spot.

First baseman Texas Ray had three hits and drove in three runs, and freshman starting second baseman Maddy Jarvis had three hits along with a sacrifice fly for one of her two RBI.

Kayleigh Smith was the winning pitcher for AHS.

For the complete story see the March 6 issue of The Community News.