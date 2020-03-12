JoAnne Jungers passed away on February 28, 2020, after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer’s.

JoAnne was born September 8, 1934, to William and Katherine Ryan in Ellenburg, New York.

As a military wife, she traveled the world with her husband, Robert Jungers. They were married for 61 years. Time together with family was so special to her.

JoAnne was also very active in her church.

Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for thou art with me; thy rod and thy staff they comfort me. -Psalm 23:4.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Katherine and William Ryan; sisters, Magaret Meagher and Shirley Cashman; and brothers, Gary and Edwin Ryan.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Jungers; children, Michael Jungers and spouse, Debbie; Karin Salinas and spouse, Jason; Aileen Menchaca and spouse, Lionel; brothers, Terry Ryan, Billy Ryan, Dale Ryan, Roger Ryan, Edward Ryan, Ronald Ryan, Wayne Ryan; sisters, Linda Ryan, Sandra Veivia, Barbara Gero; grandchildren, Shelby Frisbee, Matthew Jungers, Dylan Salinas, Luke Salinas, Louis Menchaca, Mia Menchaca; and great-grandchildren, Trenton Frisbee and Lillian Frisbee.

A funeral mass: was held Thursday, March 5, in Robert P. Taylor Memorial Chapel, NAS Fort Worth JRB. Interment: Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.

Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donate to the Alzheimer’s Association-Fort Worth Chapter.

The Community News

March 13, 2020

