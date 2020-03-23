First Covid 19 case confirmed in Parker County

County Judge Pat Deen has announced the first case of Covid 19 in Parker County.

Deen announced on his social media page: “The Parker County Office of Emergency Management and the Parker County Local Health Authority received confirmation late this afternoon (Sunday) from the Texas Department of State Health Services that Parker County has one confirmed Covid-19 patient. Due to health confidentiality laws no further information is available.”

The Community News has reached out to Judge Deen for additional details, which will be provided when available.