Early voting results are below. Final results are anticipated to be available between midnight and 2 a.m. due to vote scanner malfunctions.

EARLY RESULTS VOTES PCT ———————— REPUBLICANS ———————— PRESIDENT Donald J Trump 13,117 95.79% Zoltan G. Istvan 17 0.12% Matthew John Matern 14 0.1% Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente Guerra 16 0.12% Bob Ely 8 0.06% Joe Walsh 55 0.4% Bill Weld 59 0.43% Uncommitted 407 2.97% US SENATOR John Anthony Castro 730 5.59% Mark Yancey 735 5.63% John Cornyn 10,340 79.15% Dwayne Stovall 1,188 9.09% Virgil Bierschwale 70 0.54% UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DIST 12 Kay Granger 7,754 57.28% Chris Putnam 5,782 42.72% RAILROAD COMMISSIONER Ryan Sitton 7,389 57.91% James “Jim” Wright 5,370 42.09% CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT Nathan Hecht 11,756 100% JUSTICE SUPREME COURT PLACE 6 Jane Bland 11,586 100% JUSTICE SUPREME COURT PLACE 7 Jeff Boyd 11,564 100% JUSTICE SUPREME COURT PLACE 8 Brett Busby 11,493 100% JUDGE COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3 Gina Parker 8,639 71.05% Bert Richardson 3,520 28.95% JUDGE COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4 Kevin Patrick Yeary 11,411 100% JUDGE COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9 David Newell 11,345 100% STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 61 Phil King 12,247 100% JUSTICE, 2nd COURT of APPEALS PLACE 2 Dana Womack 11,416 100% JUSTICE, 2nd COURT of APPEALS PLACE 6 Mike Wallach 11,345 100% JUSTICE, 2nd COURT of APPEALS PLACE 7 Elizabeth Beach 5,299 45.2% Brian Walker 5,616 47.91% John P. Chupp 808 6.89% DISTRICT JUDGE, 43rd JUDICIAL DISTRICT Craig Towson 11,967 100% DISTRICT JUDGE, 415th JUDICIAL DISTRICT Graham Quisenberry 11,864 100% DISTRICT ATTORNEY 43rd JUDICIAL DISTRICT Jeff Swain 11,918 100% COUNTY COURT AT LAW No. 2 Lynn Marie Johnson 11,828 100% COUNTY ATTORNEY John Forrest 12,017 100% SHERIFF Fred Hammons 360 2.7% Gregory Scott Gates 607 4.55% Darrell Hull 2,793 20.91% Larry Fowler 9,595 71.85% COUNTY TAX ASSESSOR-COLLECTOR Jenny Gentry 12,117 100% COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT 1 George Conley 2,411 100% COUNTY COMMISSIONER PCT 3 Larry Walden 2,724 80.69% Matt Dillon Drikas 652 19.31% CONSTABLE PCT 1 Ray Wright 2,362 100% CONSTABLE PCT 2 Joe Harris Jr 2,248 79.66% Ray Riley 574 20.34% CONSTABLE PCT 3 Glen D. Praytor 2,394 72.83% Brad Chane 893 27.17% CONSTABLE PCT 4 Scott Jones 3,747 100% COUNTY CHAIRMAN J Scott Utley 11,429 100% ———————— DEMOCRATS ———————— PRESIDENT John K. Delaney 10 0.4% Michael R. Bloomberg 552 22.12% Marianne Williamson 3 0.12% Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente 2 0.08% Amy Klobuchar 175 7.01% Robby Wells 3 0.12% Elizabeth Warren 285 11.42% Pete Buttigieg 263 10.54% Bernie Sanders 570 22.84% Joseph R. Biden 582 23.32% Julian Castro 4 0.16% Tom Steyer 36 1.44% Cory Booker 1 0.04% Tulsi Gabbard 7 0.28% Deval Patrick 0 0% Andrew Yang 2 0.08% Michael Bennet 1 0.04% US SENATOR Amanda K. Edwards 230 10.21% Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez 204 9.06% Adrian Ocegueda 17 0.75% Annie “Mama” Garcia 129 5.73% Mary “MJ” Hegar 1,004 44.58% Royce West 305 13.54% Jack Daniel Foster Jr 53 2.35% Chris Bell 168 7.46% Serna Hernandez 52 2.31% D.R. Hunter 11 0.49% Victor Hugo Harris 26 1.15% Michael Cooper 53 2.35% UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE, DIST 12 Danny Anderson 425 19.42% Lisa Welch 1,764 80.58% RAILROAD COMISSIONER Kelly Stone 653 30.47% Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo 441 20.58% Chrysta Castaneda 670 31.26% Mark Watson 379 17.69% CHIEF JUSTICE, SUPREME COURT Amy Clark Meachum 1,871 86.14% Jerry Zimmerer 301 13.86% JUSTICE SUPREME COURT PLACE 6 Larry Praeger 586 27.14% Kathy Cheng 1,573 72.86% JUSTICE SUPREME COURT PLACE 7 Brandy Voss 854 40.36% Staci Williams 1,262 59.64% JUSTICE SUPREME COURT PLACE 8 Gisela D. Triana 1,449 68.41% Peter Kelly 669 31.59% JUDGE COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 3 Elizabeth Davis Frizell 1,564 74.02% William Pieratt Demond 133 6.29% Dan Wood 416 19.69% JUDGE COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 4 Tina Clinton 1,701 80.92% Steven Miears 401 19.08% JUDGE COURT OF CRIMINAL APPEALS PLACE 9 Brandon Birmingham 1,906 100% STATE REPRESENTATIVE, DISTRICT 61 Christopher Cox 1,946 100% JUSTICE, 2nd COURT of APPEALS PLACE 6 Delonia A. Watson 1,970 100% COUNTY CHAIRMAN Kay Pierson Parr 2,006 100%