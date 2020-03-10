District-champion Ladycats complete undefeated 4-5A season; Bearcats fall in finale in OT

Aledo sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Laughley scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 6-0 victory over Abilene Cooper Monday night in a girls’ District 4-5A match at Abilene.

The Ladycats will draw a bye on the final date of district play and finish the district slate at 8-0.

The Ladycats (14-3-4) led 3-0 at the break and added three goals in the second half.

Grace Ornelas, Madison Bilbia and McKenna Vela each scored a goal. Cheney Huddleston recorded two assists, with Vela and Arwen Wise each adding a helper.

Emma Davis and Emily Thomas shared time in goal.

Abilene Cooper downs Bearcats in overtime

A scoreless match went to shootout when the Aledo Bearcats hosted Abilene Cooper in Aledo’s District 4-5A finale Monday night at Bearcat Stadium, and after the extra session Cooper grabbed the victory, winning the shootout, 4-3.

The Bearcats – who earned a point in the standings with the OT loss – finish the district slate with a 4-3-1 record and are in third place behind Wichita Falls Rider. Aledo has clinched a playoff berth.

The Bearcats will draw a bye on the final date of district play and will not know their seeding – which will be the second or third seed – until after district play ends on March 17.

In the shootout, Aledo’s Tommy Breaux, Tyler Oetinger and Clay Murador each scored in the penalty-kick-style shootout, but Cooper also scored on its first three shots.

In the fourth round of the shootout, the Bearcats hit the goal post, and Cooper scored for a 4-3 lead after the end of four rounds.

Needing a goal to extend the game, fate was not on Aledo’s side as another shot bounced safely off the post giving the Cougars (2-5) the win.

For more on both matches see the March 13 issue of The Community News.