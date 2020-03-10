1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature Sports

District-champion Ladycats complete undefeated 4-5A season; Bearcats fall in finale in OT

10 hours ago
2 Min Read
Aledo senior defender Tommy Breaux (9) dribbles down field during the Bearcats' overtime loss to Abilene Cooper Monday night at Bearcat Stadium. Photo by Tony Eierdam

Aledo sophomore midfielder Ashlyn Laughley scored three goals and added two assists to lead the Ladycats to a convincing 6-0 victory over Abilene Cooper Monday night in a girls’ District 4-5A match at Abilene.

The Ladycats will draw a bye on the final date of district play and finish the district slate at 8-0.

The Ladycats (14-3-4) led 3-0 at the break and added three goals in the second half.

Grace Ornelas, Madison Bilbia and McKenna Vela each scored a goal. Cheney Huddleston recorded two assists, with Vela and Arwen Wise each adding a helper.

Emma Davis and Emily Thomas shared time in goal.

Abilene Cooper downs Bearcats in overtime

A scoreless match went to shootout when the Aledo Bearcats hosted Abilene Cooper in Aledo’s District 4-5A finale Monday night at Bearcat Stadium, and after the extra session Cooper grabbed the victory, winning the shootout, 4-3.

The Bearcats – who earned a point in the standings with the OT loss – finish the district slate with a 4-3-1 record and are in third place behind Wichita Falls Rider. Aledo has clinched a playoff berth.

The Bearcats will draw a bye on the final date of district play and will not know their seeding – which will be the second or third seed – until after district play ends on March 17.

In the shootout, Aledo’s Tommy Breaux, Tyler Oetinger and Clay Murador each scored in the penalty-kick-style shootout, but Cooper also scored on its first three shots.

In the fourth round of the shootout, the Bearcats hit the goal post, and Cooper scored for a 4-3 lead after the end of four rounds.

Needing a goal to extend the game, fate was not on Aledo’s side as another shot bounced safely off the post giving the Cougars (2-5) the win.

For more on both matches see the March 13 issue of The Community News.

 

Upcoming Events

  1. Cancer Support Group

    March 10 @ 6:30 pm

  2. Gardeners’ Club of Parker County

    March 12 @ 10:00 am

  3. The function of fire in the ecosystem

    March 12 @ 6:30 pm

  4. Purses for a Purpose

    March 13

  5. Dog Adoptions

    March 14 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

  6. Veal’s Station Tour

    March 15 @ 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

  7. Rotary Club of Aledo

    March 16 @ 11:30 am

  8. Safe Sitter Course

    March 17 @ 9:00 am - 4:00 pm

  9. Kids at the Doss

    March 17 @ 10:00 am

  10. Purses for a Purpose

    March 20

View All Events