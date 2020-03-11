Bearcats rally to defeat Abilene Wylie in District 4-5A baseball opener, 3-2

Aledo scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a one-run lead and pitcher Jaden Ard retired three of four Abilene Wylie batters in the seventh as the Bearcats slipped past the Bulldogs, 3-2, Tuesday night in the District 4-5A baseball opener at Aledo.

Ard was one of three Aledo pitchers. Hayden Poston started but was forced to leave the game in the second inning due to a strained back muscle. Carter Mach followed and threw 3-2/3 innings, allowing no earned runs, and Ard finished with two shutouts innings of relief to collect the win.

Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the sixth frame, Will Sisk started the Aledo rally with a line-shot double down the left field line. He would score later on a wild pitch to tie the contest.

What turned out to the game-winning run came three batters later when first baseman Justin Roquemore laid down a perfectly-placed squeeze bunt to drive in Nathen Fingar, who had reached on a walk.

In the seventh, Aledo shortstop Dylan Mach took away what appeared to be a Wylie base hit when he leaped high in the air to snag a line drive for the second out of the inning. After issuing a walk, Ard induced a ground out to seal the win.

