Aledo track teams sweep Bearcat Relays

All four Aledo High School track teams won their respective divisions Thursday at the annual Bearcat Relays at Bearcat Stadium.

The Bearcats varsity (160 points) won by 55 points over second-place Burleson Centennial, while the Ladycats (130 points) won by a point over Burleson Centennial.

The boys’ junior varsity took its meet by scoring 156-1/2 points with second-place Burleson High School finishing with128, and the Ladycats JV finished with 136 points to win its meet with Burleson High School in second place with 129-1/2.

