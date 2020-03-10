Aledo teacher honored by Weatherford College

Deanna Torres, a sixth-grade math teacher in Aledo ISD, was among 34 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2020 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration recently at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
Celebrating its 24th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”
Her nomination states, Torres is “exemplary because she puts others first every day. She ensures that every student in her classroom receives rigorous and relevant instruction. She takes the time to individualize instruction and build a relationship with every student.
“In addition, she is the math lead teacher for our campus and the leader of her collaborative team. As the team leader, she guarantees that every teacher on her team’s instruction and assessments are aligned and data is used to intervene and extend instruction based on essential standards for all students.
“Deanna Torres builds relationships with students and staff members and ensures that all students are successful, no matter what their circumstance is. Every student needs a teacher like Mrs. Torres in their life.”
Other recipients of the 2019-20 Jack Harvey Fellowship Awards of Exemplary Teaching are:
- Alvord ISD: Kaysi Hamilton – K-12 gifted and talented, 6th-grade math and middle school electives at Alvord Middle School
- Azle ISD: Breanna Reed – 6th English language arts and social studies at Hoover Elementary School
- Bowie ISD: Dana Polk – 9th grade English at Bowie High School
- Boyd ISD: Ken Mitchell – 9th, 11th and 12th-grade science at Boyd High School
- Bridgeport ISD – Shellie Read – kindergarten at Bridgeport Elementary School
- Brock ISD: Kim McClintock – 6th grade writing at Brock Intermediate School
- Burleson ISD: Kirsten Self – 8th-grade social studies at STEAM Middle School
- Castleberry ISD: Ronie Rosales – kindergarten at Joy James Elementary School
- Chico ISD: Donny Vernon – 6th and 8th-grade social studies at Chico Middle School
- Community Christian School: Nancy Weathers – 3rd and 4th-grade teacher
- Crosstimbers Academy Charter School – 9th-12th grade social studies
- Decatur ISD: Tammy Glennon – 6th-grade math at Decatur Intermediate School
- Garner ISD: Elanna Breed – 6th and 8th grade English language arts
- Graford ISD: Amber Jennings – 6th-8th grade college and career and agriculture sciences at Graford High School
- Granbury ISD: Melody Holly – 3rd grade at Brawner Intermediate School
- Jacksboro ISD: Brooke McCurry – 5th-grade math at Jacksboro Elementary
- Joshua ISD: Erika Hernandez – a 3rd-grade bilingual teacher at Caddo Grove Elementary School
- Millsap ISD: Marla Wharton – 6th-grade math at Millsap Middle School
- Mineral Wells ISD: Debbie Brown – 7th and 8th grade Spanish at Mineral Well Junior High School
- Muenster ISD: Danna Hess, 10th-12th grade algebra, pre-cal, AP calculus and foundations of college algebra at Muenster High School
- Palo Pinto ISD: Iris Burkett – 5th and 6th grade English language arts and math at Palo Pinto Elementary School
- Paradise ISD: Cherie Beauvals – 4th and 5th-grade special education at Paradise Intermediate School
- Peaster ISD: Sherry Cooper – 5th-grade science at Peaster Elementary School
- Perrin-Whitt CISD: Shari Herd – 5th and 6th grade English language arts and social studies
- Poolville ISD: Janetta Thompson – 6th-8th grade math at Poolville High School
- Santo ISD: Deanna Harris – 9th-12th grade English and art at Santo High School
- Springtown ISD: Amy Baker – 3rd-grade math at Goshen Creek Elementary School
- Stephenville ISD: Cassandra Bloemhof – 5th-grade social studies at Gilbert Intermediate School
- Tolar ISD: Becky Evart – 9th and 10th-grade algebra and geometry at Tolar High School
- Victor Christian Academy: Teresa Powell – 10th and 11th grade English and history
- Weatherford Christian School: Rachel Lawrence – pre-kindergarten
- Weatherford ISD: Karen Sams – 3rd grade at David Crockett Elementary School
- Weatherford College: Dr. Scott Tarnowieckyi – social sciences department chair
