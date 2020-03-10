Aledo teacher honored by Weatherford College

Deanna Torres, a sixth-grade math teacher in Aledo ISD, was among 34 teachers from across the region honored by Weatherford College at the 2020 Jack Harvey Academy of Exemplary Teachers celebration recently at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.

Celebrating its 24th year, the Harvey Academy honors exemplary teachers in the memory of Professor Emeritus Jack Harvey, who taught at WC for 23 years and was considered among his peers as a “master teacher.”

Her nomination states, Torres is “exemplary because she puts others first every day. She ensures that every student in her classroom receives rigorous and relevant instruction. She takes the time to individualize instruction and build a relationship with every student.

“In addition, she is the math lead teacher for our campus and the leader of her collaborative team. As the team leader, she guarantees that every teacher on her team’s instruction and assessments are aligned and data is used to intervene and extend instruction based on essential standards for all students.

“Deanna Torres builds relationships with students and staff members and ensures that all students are successful, no matter what their circumstance is. Every student needs a teacher like Mrs. Torres in their life.”

Other recipients of the 2019-20 Jack Harvey Fellowship Awards of Exemplary Teaching are: