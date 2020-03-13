Aledo ISD to close two weeks following spring break

In a letter to district parents, the Aledo Independent School District announced it would close for two weeks following spring break.

“In consultation with Tarrant County Public Health Department officials and based on their recommendation, Aledo ISD schools will be closed two weeks following Spring Break and students are scheduled to return Monday, April 6,” the letter said.

The letter said the district would provide more information “about the delivery of instruction and how to provide meal support, as needed, to our students during this extended closure of buildings.

“This is in an effort to engage in a Coronavirus (COVID-19) containment strategy for our schools and the recommendation stressed by health officials. All school-related activities, including UIL athletics, have been canceled through April 5.”