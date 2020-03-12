1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Aledo High School to host annual Bearcat Relays on Thursday

11 hours ago
1 Min Read

Aledo High School will host its annual Bearcat Relays track and field meet on Thursday, March 12 at Bearcat Stadium.

Field events will begin at 3:15 p.m. with the 3,200-meter run to start at 4 p.m.

Running finals are scheduled for 5:30 p.m.

 

 