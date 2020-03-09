AHS soccer teams conclude respective District 4-5A play today against Abilene Cooper

Both Aledo High School soccer teams will conclude respective District 4-5A soccer play today against Abilene Cooper.

The Ladycats will travel to Abilene to face Cooper with a 5 p.m. start time.

The Ladycats have already clinched the outright girls’ District 4-5A championship and are looking to run the table in district play.

The Bearcats will host Abilene Cooper at 6:45 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium in their district finale. The Bearcats have already clinched a playoff spot.

The soccer district will take a week off for spring break, and both Aledo High School teams have a bye on the final day of league play.

The Class 5A girls and boys soccer playoffs will begin on March 26.

District 4-5A

Girls

Aledo 7-0

WF Rider 4-2

Wichita Falls HS 4-3

Abilene Wylie 1-5

Abilene Cooper 0-6

Boys

Wichita Falls HS 7-0

WF Rider 4-2

Aledo 4-3

Abilene Cooper 1-5

Abilene Wylie 0-6