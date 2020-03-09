AHS soccer teams conclude respective District 4-5A play today against Abilene Cooper

Both Aledo High School soccer teams will conclude respective District 4-5A soccer play today against Abilene Cooper.
The Ladycats will travel to Abilene to face Cooper with a 5 p.m. start time.
The Ladycats have already clinched the outright girls’ District 4-5A championship and are looking to run the table in district play.
The Bearcats will host Abilene Cooper at 6:45 p.m. at Bearcat Stadium in their district finale. The Bearcats have already clinched a playoff spot.
The soccer district will take a week off for spring break, and both Aledo High School teams have a bye on the final day of league play.
The Class 5A girls and boys soccer playoffs will begin on March 26.
Check www.community-news.com or The Community News Facebook and Twitter pages for the results as well as the March 13 issue of The Community News.
District 4-5A
Girls
Aledo 7-0
WF Rider 4-2
Wichita Falls HS 4-3
Abilene Wylie 1-5
Abilene Cooper 0-6
Boys
Wichita Falls HS 7-0
WF Rider 4-2
Aledo 4-3
Abilene Cooper 1-5
Abilene Wylie 0-6
Add Comment