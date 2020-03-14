1015 Champions Dr. • P.O. Box 1031 • Aledo, TX 76008 • 817-441-7661




Main Feature News

AdvoCats’ Glow Run to be rescheduled

9 hours ago
1 Min Read

The Aledo Children’s Advocats announced that the annual 2020 Glow Run scheduled for March 28 will be rescheduled for a later date.

On Friday, the Advocats sent a notice to sponsors of the event.

“Today Aledo ISD announced that school and all district facilities will remain closed until April 6th due to impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19). Therefore the Glow Run will be rescheduled to a later date. We will be in communication with you on the new details as soon as we can.”

For more information, visit www.aledoadvocats.com.

