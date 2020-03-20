A note to our community

The Covid 19 coronavirus pandemic has disrupted life around our country in unprecedented ways.

I offer my prayers and best wishes to you and your family for safety and health during the crisis.

Medical and financial stress are among the issues facing the public and businesses. Concern among the small business community is especially acute.

I do not presume to speak for all small businesses in our community, but I do know among most small businesses in our community are two questions. One is “how is my business going to cope with the loss of revenue during this crisis?”

For the answer to that question, we do urge the community to keep local small businesses in mind when at all possible for your purchases.

However, being a giving community, the second question most small businesses are asking is “how can I help?”

For our part, all single copies of The Community News will be free at our single copy sales locations. In addition, we have unlocked the e-version of the paper for everyone, including back issue archives.

We want to help get the word out for anyone in the community who is offering free or discounted services. Just email us at *protected email* , and we will help you get the word out.

Throughout the course of this disruption, our goal is to promote what our name represents – community.

We’re all in this together.

– Randy Keck, Publisher