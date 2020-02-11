Weatherford ISD Joins Tarleton Distinguished High School Partnership Program

From Weatherford ISD

The Weatherford ISD Board of Trustees approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for the Tarleton State University Distinguished High School Partnership Program during a Special Meeting held on Feb. 10.

The memorandum stipulates that the top 25 percent of each graduating class from Weatherford High School will receive automatic admittance to Tarleton. The university also agrees to waive the requirement for ACT or SAT scores as well as the admissions application fee for all who meet the application fee waiver criteria.

Weatherford ISD graduates who qualify for Tarleton’s Guaranteed Award Program (GAP) and attend Tarleton will receive an award guarantee $1,000 above the GAP level for which they qualify if the student is ranked in the top 10 percent of their graduating class, or $500 above the GAP for which they qualify if the student is ranked in the top 25 percent (but not top 10 percent) of their graduating class. GAP eligibility criteria and award levels can be found on the university website at http://www.tarletonstate.us/gap.

“We are so grateful for this partnership with Tarleton State University that ensures higher educational opportunities for our high school graduates,” said WISD board president Mike Guest. “This partnership provides an incentive to all Weatherford High School students to pursue an advanced degree. As a graduate of Tarleton, this is special to me. Our mayor and former school board president, Paul Paschall and I are both graduates of Tarleton. This is where we grew up; where we got our start to become who we are today. There is no doubt in my mind that Tarleton’s Distinguished High School Partnership Program will remove barriers and encourage more students to apply to Tarleton.”

In conjunction with Weatherford High School counselors, Tarleton will provide ongoing support at the high school to include financial aid, admissions, and degree counseling; work-study mentorships, peer mentoring, and more.

“We firmly believe that students in the top 25 percent of Weatherford High School are prepared to succeed and this partnership allows those students automatic admission,” said Tarleton President Dr. James L. Hurley. “Weatherford ISD is an innovative district and the leadership was eager to discuss this partnership. This collaboration is the next step in strengthening our long-standing partnership with the Weatherford ISD and in providing a high-quality university experience to students in our own back yard.”

Tarleton, a founding member of The Texas A&M University System, provides a student-focused, value-driven education marked by academic innovation and a dedication to transform today’s scholars into tomorrow’s leaders. It offers degree programs to more than 13,000 students at Stephenville, Fort Worth, Waco, Midlothian, RELLIS Academic Alliance in Bryan, and online, emphasizing real-world learning experiences that address societal needs while maintaining its core values of tradition, integrity, civility, excellence, leadership, and service.